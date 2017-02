HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 10 at 03:39 P.M. EST/2039 GMT

Feb 10 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: JAPAN Trump hosts Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the White House and says the alliance between the two nations is a cornerstone of regional peace and stability, edging away from campaign pledges to force Tokyo to pay more for the U.S. security umbrella. IMMIGRATION Trump promises to introduce additional national security steps, a day after