BRIEF-Michael Kors files for non-timely 10-Q
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
Feb 9 Sinclair Broadcast Group
* Sinclair Broadcast Group And Frontier Communications Reach Agreement
* Sinclair Broadcast-Agreement For Carriage Of Tennis Channel, Co's Broadcast Television Stations In Seattle And Portland & Several Stations
* Sanmina says on Feb 7, co prepaid balance of amount due under that certain loan agreement, as amended between co and MUFG Union Bank, N.A - SEC filing
* Eastern Co- sales for quarter were $34.1 million, compared to $34.4 million for same period in 2015