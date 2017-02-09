BRIEF-Delaware's series 2017 General Obligation bonds rated 'AAA'
* Delaware's series 2017 general obligation bonds rated 'AAA'; Debt outstanding affirmed Source text (http://bit.ly/2lzDTjY)
Feb 9 Comscore Inc
* Comscore Inc says on February 7, 2017, board of directors of Comscore, Inc. adopted a rights plan
* Each right would allow holder to purchase from co one one-hundredth of share of co's Series A Junior Participating Preferred stock for $120
* Purpose of rights plan to preserve co's ability to use net operating loss carryforwards, other tax attributes to offset future taxable income in U.S. Source text (bit.ly/2kwvvU0) Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Speculators cut their net-long U.S. dollar bets for a fifth straight week, to the lowest level since mid-October, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday and calculations by Reuters.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.