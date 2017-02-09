BRIEF-Third Point LLC takes share stake in JPMorgan, Bank of America - SEC Filing
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
Feb 9 Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management
* Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management reports 6.46 percent passive stake in National Research Corp as of December 31, 2016-SEC filing Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2kqSKfN] Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies over foreign competition could hurt its business, in a potential reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing