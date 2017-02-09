BRIEF-Jagran Prakashan Dec-qtr profit up about 26 pct
* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter profit was 826.8 million rupees
Feb 9 Lagardere:
* 2016 revenue: 7,391 million euros ($7.88 billion) versus 7,193 million euros in 2015, up 2.5 pct like-for-like, up 2.7 pct on a consolidated basis
* Lagardère revises upwards its recurring EBIT for 2016: growth expected around 13 pct compared to 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9382 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 10 Unite Students, the student accommodation unit of Unite Group Plc, and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC have bought Birmingham-based student housing provider Aston Student Village for 227 million pounds ($283 million).
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.05 yuan per share (before tax) to shareholders of record on Feb. 15 for 2016 H1