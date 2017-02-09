Feb 9 Lagardere:

* 2016 revenue: 7,391 million euros ($7.88 billion) versus 7,193 million euros in 2015, up 2.5 pct like-for-like, up 2.7 pct on a consolidated basis

* Lagardère revises upwards its recurring EBIT for 2016: growth expected around 13 pct compared to 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9382 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)