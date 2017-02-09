Feb 9 Hi Media SA:

* Himedia group : fourth-quarter 2016 turnover

* EBITDA: 1.4 million euros ($1.49 million) in fourth-quarter 2016 versus 0.6 million euros in fourth-quarter 2015

* Q4 revenue 18.5 million euros versus 19.5 million euros year ago

* Q4 gross margin 8.3 million euros versus 8.2 million euros year ago

* 2017 outlook: return to growth in consolidated revenue and higher EBITDA margin

* Expects consolidated revenue to expand in 2017

