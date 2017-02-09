BRIEF-True Health Group LLC raises $157 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* True Health Group LLC says it has raised $157 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $157 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kBnfSJ)
Feb 9 Hybrigenics SA:
* Announces encouraging preliminary results from the Phase II clinical study of inecalcitol in Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia
* At this intermediate stage of study, 43 percent of the patients (6 out of 14) have shown further decrease in bcr-abl from mmr at three months
* After one year of treatment, 33 percent (3 out of 9) have demonstrated reduction in BCR-ABL beyond DMR, i.e. undetectable biomarker traces
* The sample size of this pilot study has been reduced to 42 patients, with a target completion in H2 2018 Source text: bit.ly/2k8iSuO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Frazier Healthcare V, L.P reports 18.5 percent stake in Anaptysbio Inc as of January 31, 2017 - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kR6ZeE) Further company coverage:
* Aglaia Oncology Fund B.V. Reports a 6.9 percent passive stake in Merus Nv as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2kdQTdh] Further company coverage: