* Announces encouraging preliminary results from the Phase II clinical study of inecalcitol in Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia

* At this intermediate stage of study, 43 percent of the patients (6 out of 14) have shown further decrease in bcr-abl from mmr at three months

* After one year of treatment, 33 percent (3 out of 9) have demonstrated reduction in BCR-ABL beyond DMR, i.e. undetectable biomarker traces

* The sample size of this pilot study has been reduced to 42 patients, with a target completion in H2 2018