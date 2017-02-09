Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
Feb 9 JCDecaux SA:
* JCDecaux and Cellnex sealed a commercial alliance to speed up the roll-out of "small cells" and das in Spain and Italy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
* Facebook has pledged to undergo audits by media industry's measurement watchdog, the Media Rating Council- WSJ, citing sources Source http://on.wsj.com/2kWPHiS
* Interpublic announces full year and fourth quarter 2016 results