BRIEF-Avenir Corp reports 5.25 pct stake in Internap Corp as of Feb 9 - SEC Filing
* Avenir Corporation reports 5.25 percent stake in Internap Corp as of February 9, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kY16iu] Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Amerigas Partners LP
* OppenheimerFunds Inc reports a 5.38 percent passive stake in Amerigas Partners LP as on Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2kwtKpH) Further company coverage:
* Avenir Corporation reports 5.25 percent stake in Internap Corp as of February 9, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kY16iu] Further company coverage:
* IEA raises 2017 oil demand growth to 1.4 mln bpd (New throughout, updates prices and market activity to settlement)
* Valiant Capital Management L.P. reports a 13.6 percent passive stake in Yatra Online Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kRfyGc) Further company coverage: