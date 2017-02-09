BRIEF-Delaware's series 2017 General Obligation bonds rated 'AAA'
* Delaware's series 2017 general obligation bonds rated 'AAA'; Debt outstanding affirmed Source text (http://bit.ly/2lzDTjY)
Feb 9 Public Sector Pension Investment Board
* Public Sector Pension Investment Board reports a 5.3 percent passive stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd as of December 31, 2016 -SEC filing Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2kT2SkE] Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Speculators cut their net-long U.S. dollar bets for a fifth straight week, to the lowest level since mid-October, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday and calculations by Reuters.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.