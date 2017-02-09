BRIEF-True Health Group LLC raises $157 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* True Health Group LLC says it has raised $157 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $157 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kBnfSJ)
Feb 9 Cubic Corp
* Q1 loss per share $0.11
* Cubic Corp - Q1 sales of $334.7 million in 2017 were 7 percent higher than sales of $313.8 million in corresponding quarter last year
* Cubic Corp - Total backlog decreased $235.0 million to $2.705 billion at December 31, 2016, compared to $2.940 billion at September 30, 2016 Source text: [bit.ly/2kxpkig] Further company coverage:
Feb 10 CBS Corp has taken an ownership stake in Kapital Entertainment, the independent production company behind such series as HBO's "Divorce," CBS' "Live in Pieces" and Netflix Corp's "Santa Clarita Diet."
Feb 10 Two U.S. senators sought details from Goldman Sachs Group Inc's chief executive on the extent to which the bank's employees were involved in drafting of the recent executive orders on banking and fiduciary regulations.