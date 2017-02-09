BRIEF-Clorox enters into $1.1 bln 5-yr unsecured revolving credit agreement
* Clorox Co- on February 8, 2017 entered into a $1.1 billion five-year unsecured revolving credit agreement - SEC filing
Feb 10 NVIDIA Corp
* NVIDIA Corp says GPU business revenue for the fourth quarter was $1.85 billion, up 57 percent from a year earlier
* NVIDIA Corp says qtrly automotive revenue $128 million versus $93 million
* NVIDIA Corp says license revenue from patent license agreement with Intel remained flat at $66 million for the fourth quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clorox Co- on February 8, 2017 entered into a $1.1 billion five-year unsecured revolving credit agreement - SEC filing
* Indexes up: Dow 0.48 pct, S&P 0.36 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct (Updates with close of U.S. markets)
* Zillow Group says on Feb 9 jury returned a verdict finding that co had infringed VHT's copyrights in images displayed or saved to digs site - SEC filing