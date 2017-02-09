BRIEF-Delaware's series 2017 General Obligation bonds rated 'AAA'
* Delaware's series 2017 general obligation bonds rated 'AAA'; Debt outstanding affirmed Source text (http://bit.ly/2lzDTjY)
Feb 9 Western Gas Partners LP :
* Western Gas Partners announces acquisition of interest in delaware basin gathering system
* Western Gas Partners - deal in exchange for wes's 33.75% non-operated interest in 2 natural gas gathering systems in pennsylvania and $155 million in cash
* Western Gas Partners - will acquire wpz's 50% non-operated interest in assets of delaware basin JV gathering LLC
* Says currently holds a 50% interest in, and operates, dbjv's assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Speculators cut their net-long U.S. dollar bets for a fifth straight week, to the lowest level since mid-October, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday and calculations by Reuters.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.