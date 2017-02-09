BRIEF-Clorox enters into $1.1 bln 5-yr unsecured revolving credit agreement
* Clorox Co- on February 8, 2017 entered into a $1.1 billion five-year unsecured revolving credit agreement - SEC filing
Feb 10 Lockheed Martin Corp
* Lockheed Martin - We may continue to face pressure to reduce costs from new presidential administration relating to F-35 program
* Lockheed Martin - Uncertainty regarding actions that may be taken by new presidential administration in light of recent criticisms of F-35 program
* Lockheed Martin - Decision to cut spending or reduce planned orders for F-35 would have an adverse impact on results of operations
* Lockheed Martin - F-35 is expected to represent a higher percentage of co's sales in future years - SEC filing
* Lockheed Martin - Given size of F-35 program, expect continual reviews of aircraft performance, program schedule as part of oversight and budgeting processes
* Lockheed Martin - Due to co's "diverse range" of products, less likely that cuts in any specific contract or program will have long-term effect on business Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2k8CB2g) Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.48 pct, S&P 0.36 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct (Updates with close of U.S. markets)
* Zillow Group says on Feb 9 jury returned a verdict finding that co had infringed VHT's copyrights in images displayed or saved to digs site - SEC filing