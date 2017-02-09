BRIEF-Michael Kors files for non-timely 10-Q
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
Feb 10 Celadon Group Inc
* Files for non-timely 10-Q
* On Feb 7, 2017, Indiana court of appeals affirmed summary judgment in matter of Wilmoth et al versus Celadon Trucking Services
* Although co intends to further appeal the matter, there is no assurance the Indiana supreme court would accept the appeal
* Celadon Group says assessed likelihood of favorable outcome now decreased, anticipates accruing between about $4.5 million & $5 million, pretax, in respect of matter
* Celadon Group says due to timing of court decision & need to determine amount of accrual in co's results, filing of 10-Q for Q2 will be delayed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sanmina says on Feb 7, co prepaid balance of amount due under that certain loan agreement, as amended between co and MUFG Union Bank, N.A - SEC filing
* Eastern Co- sales for quarter were $34.1 million, compared to $34.4 million for same period in 2015