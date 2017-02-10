Feb 10 Italtile Limited:

* Trading profit r594 million 2015: r531 million 12% increase

* Earnings per share 51,1 cents 2015: 44,3 cents 15% increase

* System-Wide turnover r3,50 billion 2015: r3,08 billion 14% increase

* Dividend per share 16 cents 2015: 14 cents 14% increase

* Capital expenditure of r243 million (2015: r242 million)

* Group's net asset value was 390 cents per share (2015: 332 cents per share).

* Cash and cash equivalent reserves at end of period were r182 million (2015: r351 million)

* Anticipates that lower consumer demand and high levels of imported product across industry will result in intensified competition in marketplace in forthcoming months.