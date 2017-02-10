Egyptians ditch imports and buy local as pound sinks
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
Feb 10 Italtile Limited:
* Trading profit r594 million 2015: r531 million 12% increase
* Earnings per share 51,1 cents 2015: 44,3 cents 15% increase
* System-Wide turnover r3,50 billion 2015: r3,08 billion 14% increase
* Dividend per share 16 cents 2015: 14 cents 14% increase
* Capital expenditure of r243 million (2015: r242 million)
* Group's net asset value was 390 cents per share (2015: 332 cents per share).
* Cash and cash equivalent reserves at end of period were r182 million (2015: r351 million)
* Anticipates that lower consumer demand and high levels of imported product across industry will result in intensified competition in marketplace in forthcoming months. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
JERUSALEM, Feb 12 Israeli stocks were higher on Sunday in the first day of trade in revamped indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) that expanded its blue-chip and mid-cap indices in an effort reduce risk to index-trackers and encourage foreign investment.
* Says has signed an agreement in principle with Iranian province of Isfahan and Shahr-e atiyeh investment company on delivery of 1,350 buses for public transport for Isfahan and four other Iranian cities