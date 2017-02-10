Feb 10 Dis-Chem Pharmacies Limited:

* Retail turnover up 14,3 pct to r6,71 billion

* Group turnover up 13,0 pct to r7,32 billion

* Continue to expand our footprint and along with re-opening of our northridge store, we can confirm that 21 new stores will be added in fy18

* Comparable store growth and sales price inflation for period were 9.1 pct and 6.5 pct, respectively.

* Over same period, cj distribution, group's wholesale segment, increased turnover by 15.2 pct against sales price inflation averaged 4.8 pct.