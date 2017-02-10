France condemns Pyongyang for missile firing
PARIS, Feb 12 France condemned the firing of a ballistic missile into the sea early on Sunday by North Korea, the first such test since U.S. President Donald Trump was elected.
Feb 10 Future Enterprises Ltd:
* Seeks members' nod for issue of securities on private placement basis worth up to 15 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2kalMPF Further company coverage:
CAIRO Egyptian chocolate spread maker Swifax has doubled its sales and is struggling to keep up with demand since the pound currency dived in November, forcing shoppers traditionally "obsessed with everything foreign" to ditch pricy imports and buy local.
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete