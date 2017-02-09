Feb 9 Sanchez Production Partners LP :

* Sanchez Production Partners increases distribution on common units; announces distribution on Class B preferred units

* Sanchez Production Partners LP - general partner has declared a quarterly cash distribution on its common units of $0.4310 per unit

* Sanchez Production Partners LP - distribution an increase of approximately 6.2% over partnership's February 2016 cash distribution.