6 months ago
BRIEF-Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT reports Q4 earnings per share $0.22
February 10, 2017 / 12:17 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT reports Q4 earnings per share $0.22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

* Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.22 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share $0.22

* Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT - Book value decreased to $15.52 per share as of December 31, 2016 from $15.70 per share as of September 30, 2016

* Ellington Residential Mortgage-Q4 characterized by sharply higher interest rates,increased market volatility, especially in aftermath of U.S. elections

* Ellington Residential - Election of Trump to U.S. Presidency along with continued republican control of congress led to surge in interest rates in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

