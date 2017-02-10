BRIEF-Sino Great Wall halts plan to set up healthcare industry fund
* Says it terminates framework agreement to set up healthcare industry fund
Feb 10 Graubuendner Kantonalbank:
* FY group profit: 168.5 million Swiss francs (+ 0.2 pct)
* FY Tier-1-ratio / CET-1-ratio: 18.6 pct ( year ago : 18.7 pct)
* Outlook 2017: higher business performance expected
* FY interest income at 239.6 million francs, up 4 percent
* Unchanged dividend of 38 francs per share
* Expects stable group profit for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dubai-listed GFH climbs after unit raises $50 mln in new fund
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 35.1 million dinars versus 41.2 million dinars year ago