Feb 10 Klovern AB:

* Q4 income 738 million Swedish crowns ($82 million) versus 705 million crowns year ago

* Q4 profit from property management 262 million crowns versus 257 million crowns year ago

* Q4 pre-tax profit 655 million crowns versus 653 million crowns year ago

* Proposes dividend of 0.40 crown per share for 2016 to be paid in four instalments of 0.10 crown Source text for Eikon:

