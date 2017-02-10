BRIEF-Sino Great Wall halts plan to set up healthcare industry fund
* Says it terminates framework agreement to set up healthcare industry fund
Feb 10 Klovern AB:
* Q4 income 738 million Swedish crowns ($82 million) versus 705 million crowns year ago
* Q4 profit from property management 262 million crowns versus 257 million crowns year ago
* Q4 pre-tax profit 655 million crowns versus 653 million crowns year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.40 crown per share for 2016 to be paid in four instalments of 0.10 crown Source text for Eikon:
* Dubai-listed GFH climbs after unit raises $50 mln in new fund
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 35.1 million dinars versus 41.2 million dinars year ago