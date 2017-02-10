BRIEF-Sino Great Wall halts plan to set up healthcare industry fund
* Says it terminates framework agreement to set up healthcare industry fund
Feb 10 Norwegian Property ASA:
* Q4 gross income 204.3 million Norwegian crowns ($24.5 million) versus 217.9 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating profit before fair value adjustments 163.4 million crowns versus 140.6 million crowns year ago
* Board has resolved pay dividend on 0.12 crown per share for the Q3 and Q4 combined
* In long term, co's goal is to pay dividend corresponding to 30-50 percent of ongoing operational profit after tax payable
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3365 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dubai-listed GFH climbs after unit raises $50 mln in new fund
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 35.1 million dinars versus 41.2 million dinars year ago