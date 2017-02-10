Feb 10 Norwegian Property ASA:

* Q4 gross income 204.3 million Norwegian crowns ($24.5 million) versus 217.9 million crowns year ago

* Q4 operating profit before fair value adjustments 163.4 million crowns versus 140.6 million crowns year ago

* Board has resolved pay dividend on 0.12 crown per share for the Q3 and Q4 combined

* In long term, co's goal is to pay dividend corresponding to 30-50 percent of ongoing operational profit after tax payable

