Egyptians ditch imports and buy local as pound sinks
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
Feb 10 Walt Disney Co
* Walt Disney company announces an increase in its interest in Euro Disney
* Proposed transaction will increase Disney's interest in euro disney to 85.7 pct from 76.7 pct.
* Price for transaction is 2.00 euros per share and will be paid in shares of Disney common stock.
* Intention to make a cash tender offer for all remaining outstanding shares of Euro Disney at a price of 2.00 euros per share
* Disney has informed euro Disney that it is committed to support recapitalization of up to 1.5 billion euros for Euro Disney group of companies
* Euro Disney's supervisory board has expressed its support of these developments, and its interest in evaluating this proposal
* Acquisition of Euro Disney shares will occur through an off-market block trade
* As a result of this transaction, Kingdom's ownership interest in Euro Disney will decrease from 10.0 pct to 1.0 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 12 Kuwait's central bank released the following December money supply and bank lending data on Sunday, showing annual bank loan growth at its slowest since January 2012. KUWAIT MONEY SUPPLY DEC 16 NOV 16 DEC 15 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 2.1 5.2 -2.2 M2 change yr/yr 3.1 6.5 1.7 M2-M1 pct change yr/yr 3.5 6.9 3.2 Bank priv. sector claims yr/yr 2.5 4.1 7.9 KUWAIT
DUBAI, Feb 12 Loss-making Dubai construction firm Arabtec is working with boutique investment bank Moelis to study options for the company's capital structure, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.