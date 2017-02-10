BRIEF-Sino Great Wall halts plan to set up healthcare industry fund
* Says it terminates framework agreement to set up healthcare industry fund
Feb 10 Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB:
* Q4 rental income 525 million Swedish crowns ($59 million)versus 475 million crowns year ago
* Q4 profit from property management 263 million crowns versus 221 million crowns year ago
* Proposes a dividend of 5.75 crowns per share Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 8.9097 Swedish crowns)
* Dubai-listed GFH climbs after unit raises $50 mln in new fund
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 35.1 million dinars versus 41.2 million dinars year ago