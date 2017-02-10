Feb 10 Greene King Plc
* Trading statement for 40 weeks to 5th february 2017
* In first 40 weeks of year, pub company achieved
like-for-like (lfl) sales growth of 1.1 pct
* Excluding fayre & square, lfl sales were +1.6 pct
* Over last 16 weeks, we have seen a strong christmas
trading period alongside usual quieter months of november and
january.
* Lfl sales over three christmas weeks were up 4.5 pct,
despite tough comparisons with previous christmas.
* We again broke our record for christmas day with sales of
£7.4m, up 6.0 pct on previous year.
* In a cask ale market down 3.8 pct, own-brewed volume (obv)
in brewing & brands was down 4.2 pct.
* Further progress was made on spirit integration with over
1,000 pubs now converted to 'best of both' pub company it system
and ongoing synergy
* We reached our target of 11 new pub acquisitions, of which
six were farmhouse inns and five were hungry horse
* Our disposal programme accelerated in second half as
expected
* So far this year, we have sold 59 pubs across both pub
company and pub partners for total proceeds of c.£35m
* We anticipate disposing a further 50-60 pubs this year,
raising proceeds of c. £30-40m.
* We are confident that combined strength of our brands,
pubs, people and cash generation leaves us well placed to
deliver another year of progress
