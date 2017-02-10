BRIEF-Sino Great Wall halts plan to set up healthcare industry fund
* Says it terminates framework agreement to set up healthcare industry fund
Feb 10 FCR Immobilien AG (IPO-FCR.DE):
* Sells local supplier (Rangsdorf) to Family Office from Berlin
* Parties agreed not to disclose purchase price
* Through the sale FCR Immobilien AG realizes profit in middle six-digit amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it terminates framework agreement to set up healthcare industry fund
* Dubai-listed GFH climbs after unit raises $50 mln in new fund
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 35.1 million dinars versus 41.2 million dinars year ago