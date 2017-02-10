UPDATE 1-Foreigners support rally on Egyptian treasuries, pushing yields lower
Feb 12 Foreign investors supported a rally on the Egyptian debt market, pushing the yields on the three-month and nine-month treasury bills lower on Sunday.
Feb 10 Great Portland Estates Plc
* Gpe sells rathbone square, w1 for £435 million and proposes to return profit of £110 million to shareholders
* Sale to rathbone place jersey limited, an entity owned by westinvest gesellschaft für investmentfonds mbh and deka immobilien investment gmbh
* Sale is expected to crystallise a whole-life capital return for gpe from entire development project of approximately £110.0 million
* £110.0 million is proposed to be returned to shareholders by way of a special dividend
* Following receipt of majority of sales proceeds, whole life surplus of approximately £110.0 million is proposed to be returned to shareholders
* It is anticipated that this will be effected by way of a special dividend, which would be accompanied by a share consolidation
* Gpe was advised on sale and proposed capital return by CBRE, GM Real Estate, Nabarro, BofA Merrill lynch, J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Lazard Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Says it terminates framework agreement to set up healthcare industry fund
* Dubai-listed GFH climbs after unit raises $50 mln in new fund