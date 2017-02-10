Feb 10 State Bank of India

* Dec quarter standalone net profit 26.10 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter standalone profit was 24.64 billion rupees

* Dec quarter standalone interest earned 439.26 billion rupees

* Dec quarter standalone provisions 89.43 billion rupees

* Dec quarter standalone gross NPA 7.23 percent versus 7.14 percent previous quarter

* Dec quarter standalone net NPA 4.24 percent versus 4.19 percent previous quarter

* Says provision coverage ratio as on Dec 2016 was 62.87 percent

* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 11.15 billion rupees; interest earned was INR 406.44 billion;provisions was INR 79.49 billion Source text: bit.ly/2lxMJ1s Further company coverage: