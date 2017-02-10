BRIEF-Hengtong Optic Electric's unit wins State Grid contracts worth 224.7 mln yuan
* Says it unit wins two State Grid contracts worth 224.7 million yuan ($32.67 million)
Feb 10 Nordic Semiconductor ASA:
* Q4 revenue $52.6 million versus $46.5 million year ago
* Q4 Bluetooth sales $30.6 million (58.2 pct of Q4 2016 revenues), compared to $28.7 million (61.7 pct of Q4 2015 revenues)
* Q4 EBIT $1.5 million versus $3.8 million year ago
* Says higher Q4 revenue are offset by lower gross margin, higher expenses and lower capitalized expenses
* Estimates H1 revenue to be of $100-107 million
* Expects Bluetooth to be growth driver for 2017
* Expects gross margins to be in range of 46 pct - 47 pct for H1 2017, in line with previous half year but below target of 50 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
JERUSALEM, Feb 12 Israeli stocks were higher on Sunday in the first day of trade in revamped indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) that expanded its blue-chip and mid-cap indices in an effort reduce risk to index-trackers and encourage foreign investment.
