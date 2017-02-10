Feb 10 Verkkokauppa.Com Oyj:

* Q4 revenue 115.3 million euros ($122.78 million) versus 107.6 million euros year ago

* Q4 EBITDA ex-items 5.9 million euros versus 5.2 million euros year ago

* Proposes to annual general meeting that a dividend of 0.166 euro per share will be distributed for 2016

* 2017 revenue and comparable operating profit are expected to exceed level of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9391 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)