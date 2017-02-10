UPDATE 1-Ex-VW chairman refuses to testify in German emissions probe
* Committee of inquiry to query VW stakeholder on Feb. 16 (Adds comments from lawmaker and source)
Feb 10 Verkkokauppa.Com Oyj:
* Q4 revenue 115.3 million euros ($122.78 million) versus 107.6 million euros year ago
* Q4 EBITDA ex-items 5.9 million euros versus 5.2 million euros year ago
* Proposes to annual general meeting that a dividend of 0.166 euro per share will be distributed for 2016
* 2017 revenue and comparable operating profit are expected to exceed level of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9391 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 12 Al Tajamouat For Touristic Projects Co Psc
* H1 net loss after tax EGP 72.6 million versus loss EGP 254,949 year ago