BRIEF-Sino Great Wall halts plan to set up healthcare industry fund
* Says it terminates framework agreement to set up healthcare industry fund
Feb 10 Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd
* Unit to sell entire 49% stake in Comet Power Private Limited to Ramesh A. Mehta group for 169.2 million rupees
* Says sale of business will not have impact on co's profit
* Comet Power Private Limited ceases to be associate company of ACGL after completion of the transaction Source text for- (bit.ly/2lxxYMd) Further company coverage:
* Dubai-listed GFH climbs after unit raises $50 mln in new fund
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 35.1 million dinars versus 41.2 million dinars year ago