Feb 10 Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd

* Unit to sell entire 49% stake in Comet Power Private Limited to Ramesh A. Mehta group for 169.2 million rupees

* Says sale of business will not have impact on co's profit

* Comet Power Private Limited ceases to be associate company of ACGL after completion of the transaction