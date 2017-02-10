BRIEF-Sino Great Wall halts plan to set up healthcare industry fund
* Says it terminates framework agreement to set up healthcare industry fund
Feb 10 Satra Properties (India) Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 37.2 million rupees versus profit 15.8 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 169.5 million rupees versus 289.6 million rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2lqz2F1) Further company coverage:
* Says it terminates framework agreement to set up healthcare industry fund
* Dubai-listed GFH climbs after unit raises $50 mln in new fund
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 35.1 million dinars versus 41.2 million dinars year ago