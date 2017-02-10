Feb 10 Mycronic Ab (Publ):

* Q4 order intake reached SEK 518 (838) million

* Q4 net sales reached till SEK 1,016 (621) million

* Q4 EBIT was SEK 405 (251) million

* Q4 dividend proposal to agm of SEK 2.00 (1.50) per share, according to dividend policy.

* Says it is board's assessment that net sales in 2017 will be at level SEK 2,800 million.

* Says we intend to double net sales once again while maintaining a good profitability

* Says after the last years' favorable development, the Board and the corporate management team has decided on new financial goals

* Financial goal, growth: consolidated net sales including acquisitions will reach SEK 5 billion, at the end of the period covered by the business plan, 4 to 7 years

* Financial goal, profitability: EBIT will exceed 15 percent of net sales over a business cycle.

