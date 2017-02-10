Feb 10 Electrocomponents Plc:

* Issues a trading update for four-month period to Jan. 31 2017.

* Continued to make good progress to stabilise gross margin and reduce costs, we have delivered strong revenue growth and profitability

* In four months to Jan. 31 2017, group underlying revenue growth accelerated to 6 pct,

* All of our regional hubs seeing positive revenue trends during period.

* RS pro, our own-brand business, which represents 12 pct of revenues grew by 5 pct

* Ecommerce, which represents 60 pct of revenues increased by 6 pct.

* December saw particularly strong growth, with both north America and Central Europe benefitting from weak comparatives in month.

* Says we continue to make good progress on our cost initiatives and are on track to deliver 18 mln stg of net savings in year to March 2017.

* Says we continue to expect FY 2017 revenue and profits to see a significant benefit from foreign exchange