Feb 10 Electrocomponents Plc:
* Issues a trading update for four-month period to Jan. 31
2017.
* Continued to make good progress to stabilise gross margin
and reduce costs, we have delivered strong revenue growth and
profitability
* In four months to Jan. 31 2017, group underlying revenue
growth accelerated to 6 pct,
* All of our regional hubs seeing positive revenue trends
during period.
* RS pro, our own-brand business, which represents 12 pct of
revenues grew by 5 pct
* Ecommerce, which represents 60 pct of revenues increased
by 6 pct.
* December saw particularly strong growth, with both north
America and Central Europe benefitting from weak comparatives in
month.
* Says we continue to make good progress on our cost
initiatives and are on track to deliver 18 mln stg of net
savings in year to March 2017.
* Says we continue to expect FY 2017 revenue and profits to
see a significant benefit from foreign exchange
