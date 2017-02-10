Feb 10 Lotus Bakeries NV:
* FY revenue 507.2 million euros ($540.52 million) versus
411.6 million euros year ago
* FY net result 62.5 million euros versus 45.6 million euros
year ago
* FY REBITDA 101.6 million euros versus 82.6 million euros
year ago
* Proposes FY dividend of 16.2 euros per share
* Says weaker pund sterling following Brexit referendum to
have significant impact on consolidated turnover
* Says the aim is to consolidate turnover in 2017
* Says weaker pound sterling following Brexit is expected to
be the greatest in H1 2017
