Feb 10 Europacorp SA:

* Under-Performance of slate will result in full-year loss

* Confirms a loss for the year-end close 2016-2017 (closing date: march the 31st 2017).

* Weak performance of English language films will contribute to a full-year loss which co expects to be greater than losses reported in previous years

* Moved to strengthen its distribution capabilities in US by entering into new multi-year agreement for STX Motion Pictures Group Source text: bit.ly/2kOIoqO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)