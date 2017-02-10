Feb 10 Pioneer Food Group Limited:
* Trading update for 4 months ended 31 january 2017
* Pioneer foods increased group turnover by 5.1 pct for four
months to 31 January 2017
* Contracting volumes were evident in a number of categories
for varying reasons. South african business increased turnover
by 7.6 pct, whilst international turnover declined by 10.3 pct
* International division encountered strong headwinds
* Manufacturing consolidation, cost and an efficiency focus
continues to make progress.
* High base-effect of beverages in prior year, due to
extremely hot summer season, was not repeated this year
* Final approval from kenyan competition authorities for
weetabix east africa transaction remains outstanding.
