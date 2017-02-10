BRIEF-Guangdong Xinbao Electrical Appliances' prelim 2016 profit up 51.9 pct y/y
Feb 10 Guangdong Xinbao Electrical Appliances Holdings Co Ltd
Feb 10 Symphony Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 560.6 million rupees
* Dec quarter net sales 1.80 billion rupees
* Net profit in dec quarter last year was 477.3 million rupees; net sales was 1.62 billion rupees
* Says declared interim dividend of INR 1 per share Source text - (bit.ly/2kaUecP) Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Guangdong Xinbao Electrical Appliances Holdings Co Ltd
ISTANBUL, Feb 10 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.
* 2016 net profit of 325.0 million lira ($88.23 million) versus 163.9 million lira year ago