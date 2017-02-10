UPDATE 1-Foreigners support rally on Egyptian treasuries, pushing yields lower
Feb 12 Foreign investors supported a rally on the Egyptian debt market, pushing the yields on the three-month and nine-month treasury bills lower on Sunday.
Feb 10 Oscar Properties Holding AB:
* Q4 operating revenue 1.10 billion Swedish crowns ($125 million) versus 622.2 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating profit 248.6 million crowns versus 91.4 million crowns year ago
* Proposes dividend of 1.50 crown per ordinary share, 20 crowns per preference share and 35 crowns per preference B share Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9058 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 12 Foreign investors supported a rally on the Egyptian debt market, pushing the yields on the three-month and nine-month treasury bills lower on Sunday.
* Says it terminates framework agreement to set up healthcare industry fund
* Dubai-listed GFH climbs after unit raises $50 mln in new fund