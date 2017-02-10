Feb 10 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

* Dec quarter net profit 11.12 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter profit was 8.69 billion rupees

* Dec quarter total revenue from operations 117.78 billion rupees

* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 8.34 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total revenue from operations was 116.07 billion rupees

* Says auto industry adversely imapcted in Q3 FY 2017 due to demonetization

* The profit alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed as 11.12 billion rupees from a company press release at the National Stock Exchange