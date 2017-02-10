Feb 10 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 11.12 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter profit was 8.69 billion
rupees
* Dec quarter total revenue from operations 117.78 billion
rupees
* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 8.34 billion
rupees as per Ind-AS; total revenue from operations was 116.07
billion rupees
* Says auto industry adversely imapcted in Q3 FY 2017 due to
demonetization
* The profit alert was first sourced from TV and was later
confirmed as 11.12 billion rupees from a company press release
at the National Stock Exchange
Source text: bit.ly/2kz0WNa
