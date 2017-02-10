BRIEF-Arab International Hotels FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.9 million dinars versus 2 million dinars year ago
Feb 10 Wires & Fabriks SA Ltd:
* Dec quarter net profit 4.1 million rupees versus 4.4 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 255.2 million rupees versus 247.4 million rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2lxZ8mm) Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 2.9 million dinars versus 2 million dinars year ago
* Floatation of EGP had negative impact of EGP 18.3 million on H1 results Source:(http://bit.ly/2kg58TI) Further company coverage:
* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Sunday it is in the early stages of examining the possibility of acquiring local drugstore chain New-Pharm Drugstores.