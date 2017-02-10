Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Feb 10 Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd:
* Dec quarter net profit 339.4 million rupees versus profit 445.1 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter total income from operations 2.89 billion rupees versus 3.51 billion rupees year ago Source text:(bit.ly/2kz1dQy) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Naked Brand Group - Entered into at market offering deal with Maxim Group, where co may sell up to $5 million shares par value $0.001/share through Maxim Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kRsxrJ] Further company coverage:
* Vera Bradley Inc - Kevin Sierks, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Vera Bradley, will be leaving company on March 31, 2017