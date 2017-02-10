Feb 10 Hospitality Property Fund Ltd
* Profit before distribution increases to r197.5 million
* Rental income increases to r302.7 million
* Achieved a 46% improvement in distributable earnings to
r197 million (2015: r135 million)
* Distributable earnings increased by 8% on a like-for-like
basis adjusted for impact of transaction and disposal of certain
properties.
* Dividends for four months to 31 december 2016 amounted to
56.09 cents per ordinary share
* Rental income for fund increased by 28% to r303 million
* Outlook for domestic economy in 2017 is slightly improved,
but remains volatile
* Fund continues to assess value accretive property
acquisitions
* Is preparing to undertake an underwritten rights offer to
raise approximately r1.8 billion
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: