Feb 10 Puravankara Ltd:

* Dec quarter consol net profit 200.9 million rupees

* Dec quarter consol total income from operations 2.71 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 174.3 million rupees as per ind-as; consol total income from operations was 3.84 billion rupees Source text:(bit.ly/2kPcafj) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)