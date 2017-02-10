UPDATE 1-Foreigners support rally on Egyptian treasuries, pushing yields lower
Feb 12 Foreign investors supported a rally on the Egyptian debt market, pushing the yields on the three-month and nine-month treasury bills lower on Sunday.
Feb 10 Jaeren Sparebank:
* Q4 net interest income 53.3 million Norwegian crowns ($6.4 million) versus 49.9 million crowns year ago
* Q4 loan losses 4.5 million crowns versus 3.7 million crowns year ago
* Q4 pre-tax profit 56.7 million crowns versus 20.0 million crowns year ago
* Board proposes to pay a cash dividend of 6.00 crowns per equity certificate Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3716 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it terminates framework agreement to set up healthcare industry fund
* Dubai-listed GFH climbs after unit raises $50 mln in new fund