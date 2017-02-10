BRIEF-Universal Modern Industries Co for Edible Oil shareholders approve FY dividend of 16 pct
Feb 12 Universal Modern Industries Company For Edible Oil
Feb 10 Kwantas Corporation Bhd
* Jan ffb production 45,816.94 MT; Jan crude palm oil production 9,219.41 MT
* Jan palm kernel production 2,231.54 MT; Jan crude palm kernel oilproduction 1,389.96 MT
* Jan palm kernel expeller production 2,620.75 MT Source text (bit.ly/2kbixHE) Further company coverage:
Feb 12 Universal Modern Industries Company For Edible Oil
* FY net profit 2.9 million dinars versus 2 million dinars year ago
* Floatation of EGP had negative impact of EGP 18.3 million on H1 results Source:(http://bit.ly/2kg58TI) Further company coverage: