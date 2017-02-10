BRIEF-Union National Bank Egypt FY profit rises
* FY net profit EGP 180.5 million versus EGP 160 million year ago
Feb 10 Good Resources Holdings Ltd
* Expected to record a significant increase in profit before taxation for six months period
* Expected result due to decrease in administrative expenses by approximately hk$10 million
* Expected results due to gain on disposal of ordinary shares of Metro Leader Limited and Prominent Wise Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY net profit EGP 180.5 million versus EGP 160 million year ago
DUBAI, Feb 12 Petrochemical shares boosted Saudi Arabia's bourse in early trade on Sunday after oil prices firmed at the end of last week, while small and mid-sized stocks were the main movers on other Gulf markets.
* H1 consol net profit after tax EGP 131.2 million versus EGP 13.4 million year ago