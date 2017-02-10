BRIEF-Universal Modern Industries Co for Edible Oil shareholders approve FY dividend of 16 pct
Feb 12 Universal Modern Industries Company For Edible Oil
Feb 10 Pasupati Acrylon Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 10 million rupees versus profit 41.6 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter total income from operations 992.5 million rupees versus 1.29 billion rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2kb4bXQ) Further company coverage:
Feb 12 Universal Modern Industries Company For Edible Oil
* FY net profit 2.9 million dinars versus 2 million dinars year ago
* Floatation of EGP had negative impact of EGP 18.3 million on H1 results Source:(http://bit.ly/2kg58TI) Further company coverage: