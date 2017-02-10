BRIEF-Egypt's Extracted Oil and Derivatives updates on impact of EGP floatation
* Floatation of EGP had negative impact of EGP 19.8 million on H1 results Source: (http://bit.ly/2kGnJ9T) Further company coverage: )
Feb 10 Les Moulins de la Concorde Ltee :
* H1 ended Dec 2016 profit before taxation of 65.8 million rupees versus 88.7 million rupees year ago
* H1 turnover of 980.7 million rupees versus 1.20 billion rupees year ago Source: bit.ly/2kz8Oys Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
Feb 12 Universal Modern Industries Company For Edible Oil
* FY net profit 2.9 million dinars versus 2 million dinars year ago